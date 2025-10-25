Pitbull returns to India with 'I'm Back' tour

12:30

American rapper-singer Armando Christian Perez, popularly known as Pitbull, is set to return to India for another tour and will perform in Gurgaon and Hyderabad.

Pitbull, whose popular tracks include Timber, Hotel Room Service, No lo trates, has previously performed in the country in 2011, 2017 and 2019.





His concerts will be a part of Pitbull: I'm Back tour, which will take place in Gurgaon's Huda Ground on December 6, followed by another performance in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on December 8.





BookMyShow shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle on Friday. The poster featured the singer with the event dates written over it.





"Mr Worldwide is JUMPIN' to India with his tour, 'Pitbull: I'm Back'. Gurgaon and Hyderabad, get ready to FEEL THIS MOMENT. Tickets go live on 25th October at 12 PM IST," read the caption.





After his performance in India, he will head to Bahrain, where he will have a concert on December 11 at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, Sakhir. -- PTI