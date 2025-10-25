HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pitbull returns to India with 'I'm Back' tour

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
12:30
image
American rapper-singer Armando Christian Perez, popularly known as Pitbull, is set to return to India for another tour and will perform in Gurgaon and Hyderabad. 
 
Pitbull, whose popular tracks include Timber, Hotel Room Service, No lo trates, has previously performed in the country in 2011, 2017 and 2019.

His concerts will be a part of Pitbull: I'm Back tour, which will take place in Gurgaon's Huda Ground on December 6, followed by another performance in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on December 8.

BookMyShow shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle on Friday. The poster featured the singer with the event dates written over it. 

"Mr Worldwide is JUMPIN' to India with his tour, 'Pitbull: I'm Back'. Gurgaon and Hyderabad, get ready to FEEL THIS MOMENT. Tickets go live on 25th October at 12 PM IST," read the caption.

After his performance in India, he will head to Bahrain, where he will have a concert on December 11 at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, Sakhir. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP shocker: 2 Australian women cricketers molested
LIVE! MP shocker: 2 Australian women cricketers molested

3rd ODI Updates: Rohit attacks Starc with power hits
3rd ODI Updates: Rohit attacks Starc with power hits

Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested
Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night.

He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising
He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising

Few people have left the kind of imprint on India's advertising canvas as Piyush Pandey.An observer who seemed to know what made the country tick, a man who could find humour in life's everyday struggles and spin magic from it, one who...

Gulf Air fined for denying 'single name' pax to board flight
Gulf Air fined for denying 'single name' pax to board flight

The airlines has been directed to pay a compensation of about Rs 1.4 lakh with nine per cent interest per annum from the date of travel, to former MLA and advocate Nizamudeen, the affected passenger.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO