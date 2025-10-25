HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No November revolution, Siddaramaiah to complete full term: Son

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
17:14
image
Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Saturday said his father and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete his full five-year term in office.

Speaking to reporters, Yathindra dismissed the talk of a "November revolution"-- speculation that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar may take over the top post -- as "baseless".

'November revolution' is just speculation. There is no such discussion in our party, Yathindra told reporters.

Asked whether his father would complete his term, he said, "In the present situation, he will complete the five-year term."

Siddaramaiah has consistently maintained that he will serve a full five-year term, even as speculation persists that Shivakumar could succeed him in November.

After the Congress won the assembly elections in May 2023, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post. The party eventually named Siddaramaiah as CM and Shivakumar as his deputy.

At the time, there were reports of a compromise under a "rotational chief minister" formula, according to which Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years. However, the party has never officially confirmed such an arrangement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vijay to meet stampede victims' families on Monday
LIVE! Vijay to meet stampede victims' families on Monday

Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples
Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples

Senior police officials rushed to the spot with forensic experts and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was examined to identify the culprits, police said.

'Very unfortunate': BCCI condemns Indore molestation
'Very unfortunate': BCCI condemns Indore molestation

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Indore.

Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer
Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer

'The United States loves working with dictators''Because then you don't have to worry about public opinion and you don't have to worry about the media anymore'

Actor Satish Shah passes away
Actor Satish Shah passes away

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO