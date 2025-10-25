Naxalites kill 2 villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

17:31

Two persons were attacked and killed by Naxalites in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.





The incident took place on Friday night in Nelakanker village, under the Usur police station limits, an official said.





A group of Naxalites dragged the victims, Ravi Kattam (25) and Tirupati Sodhi (38), out of their homes and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, killing them on the spot, he said.





The cadres fled the scene after the attack, the official said, adding that the police were subsequently alerted.





Naxalites have been targeting villagers in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.





On October 14, Naxalites had strangled a BJP worker to death in the district. -- PTI