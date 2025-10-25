HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Naxalites kill 2 villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
17:31
image
Two persons were attacked and killed by Naxalites in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Nelakanker village, under the Usur police station limits, an official said.

A group of Naxalites dragged the victims, Ravi Kattam (25) and Tirupati Sodhi (38), out of their homes and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, killing them on the spot, he said.

The cadres fled the scene after the attack, the official said, adding that the police were subsequently alerted.

Naxalites have been targeting villagers in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

On October 14, Naxalites had strangled a BJP worker to death in the district. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vijay to meet stampede victims' families on Monday
LIVE! Vijay to meet stampede victims' families on Monday

Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples
Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples

Senior police officials rushed to the spot with forensic experts and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was examined to identify the culprits, police said.

'Very unfortunate': BCCI condemns Indore molestation
'Very unfortunate': BCCI condemns Indore molestation

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Indore.

Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer
Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer

'The United States loves working with dictators''Because then you don't have to worry about public opinion and you don't have to worry about the media anymore'

Actor Satish Shah passes away
Actor Satish Shah passes away

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO