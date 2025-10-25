HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai: Man drives off with woman on car bonnet, held

Sat, 25 October 2025
17:59
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly drove with a woman on the bonnet of his car, causing her to fall and sustain injuries in the western suburbs in Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Vinit Ghai, has been booked on the charges of rash driving and physically assaulting a woman for the incident that occurred in Borivali West on Thursday, an official said.

He said that Ghai befriended the victim, an employee at a spa, a few days ago, and they partied at a pub.

While returning home in a car, they had a heated argument over some issue, following which the accused took away her mobile phone, and she got out of the vehicle and sat on the bonnet, the official said.

Ghai drove the car fast with the woman on the bonnet, causing her to fall, and then sped away, he said.

Locals in the vicinity rushed the woman to a hospital, the official said.

The accused was produced before a court, which sent him in police custody, he added. PTI 

