'Maha woman doc asked to change medical reports'

13:52

Relatives of a woman government doctor, who committed suicide allegedly after rape and harassment in Maharashtra's Satara district, on Saturday demanded capital punishment for the two men named by her in a note, including a cop.

The 28-year-old physician, posted at a sub-district hospital, hanged herself in a hotel room in Phaltan town of the western Maharashtra district on Thursday, and left a note on her palm, accusing a police sub-inspector (PSI) of rape and a software engineer of mental harassment.





She complained multiple times about harassment, but her grievances were not addressed, a relative alleged while talking to a news channel.





The deceased hailed from Wadvani taluka of Beed district in the Marathwada region and was posted in Phaltan.





Another relative, who is also a doctor, said, "Police told us about the incident (suicide) and we went to the hospital (where the body was brought). Being a doctor, I told them I will remain present for the autopsy. That time I saw the suicide note on her palm and conveyed this to police. I suggested that forensic experts should do the autopsy."





A third relative claimed the victim was pressured to change medical reports at the hospital where she worked.





"Political people in Phaltan often asked her to change medical reports as she used to be regularly on autopsy duty. She had complained multiple times against the PSI (named in the note), but her complaints were not looked into," the relative stated.





"A medical officer tortured the lady doctor. He used to assign her autopsy duty repeatedly," the kin claimed.





"Just apprehending the accused is not enough. They should be hanged to ensure justice to the doctor and her family," emphasised the relative. -- PTI