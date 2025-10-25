HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lionel Messi's Kerala visit in November postponed

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
16:18
image
The Argentina football team and star player Lionel Messi will not be visiting Kerala next month as scheduled, the event's sponsor announced on Saturday.

Earlier, Anto Augustine, the sponsor of the proposed football match along with the state sports department, had announced that the Argentina team led by Messi would play a friendly match in Kochi on November 17.

However, Augustine announced on his Facebook page that the match will not take place next month.

"Considering the delay in receiving FIFA's permission, after discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), it has been decided to postpone the match from the November window," Augustine wrote.

He said the match in Kerala will be held during the next international window, and the new date will be announced soon.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said that Argentina's visit to Kerala depends on FIFA's approval. He noted that Argentina had scheduled two matches in November one in Angola and one in Kerala.

"They are playing in Angola, but no announcement has been made about the second match," he said.

"Even though the All India Football Federation and the Asian Football Confederation recommended it, and we met FIFA's vice-president, the approval is still pending," he added.

The minister said all documents required for FIFA approval were submitted on Friday night.

"The match can still take place in this planned window if FIFA approval is received immediately. The sponsors probably meant that if it doesn't happen now, it will be held during the next international window," he said.

He added that inspections at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi are complete.

"Currently, the stadium uses halogen lights, which take time to turn on. We have issued a tender to replace them with new lights. Fire and safety audits are done, and only FIFA approval remains pending. We hope to get it by this week," he said.

Abdurahiman said FIFA can grant approval based on the current stadium arrangements. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Veteran actor Satish Shah dies at 74
LIVE! Veteran actor Satish Shah dies at 74

Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer
Musharraf gave control of Pak's nukes to US: Ex-CIA officer

'The United States loves working with dictators''Because then you don't have to worry about public opinion and you don't have to worry about the media anymore'

SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore
SHOCKING! Australian women cricketers molested in Indore

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC women's World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them molested, by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

EC to begin pan-India SIR next week in '10-15 states'
EC to begin pan-India SIR next week in '10-15 states'

Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will to polls in 2026 and they are amongst the states where the voters' list cleanup exercise will begin first.

Rohit hits century as India cruise to victory at SCG
Rohit hits century as India cruise to victory at SCG

Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century, while Virat Kohli returned to form with a fluent fifty as India cruised to an emphatic nine-wicket victory in the inconsequential third and final ODI against Australia.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO