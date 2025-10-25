HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Late astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar selected for Vigyan Ratna award

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
20:29
image
India's most celebrated astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar, who passed away in May, was on Saturday selected for the Vigyan Ratna Puraskar, the country's top science award.
 
Narlikar challenged the Big Bang theory, which states that the universe was created in a single moment. He, along with British astronomer Fred Hoyle, proposed that the universe had always existed with continuous creation of new matter into infinity.

Narlikar died on May 20 at the age of 86.

The government also announced eight Vigyan Shri awards for 2025 -- Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Agricultural Science), Yusuf Mohammad Seikh (Atomic Energy), K Thangaraj (Biological Sciences), Pradeep Thalappil (Chemistry), Aniruddha Bhalchandra Pandit (Engineering Sciences), S Venkata Mohan (Environmental Science), Mahan Mj (Mathematics and Computer Science) and Jayan N (Space Science & Technology).

The 14 Vigyan Yuva awardees are Jagdis Gupta Kapuganti (Agricultural Science), Satendra Kumar Mangrauthia (Agricultural Science), Debarka Sengupta (Biological Sciences), Deepa Agashe (Biological Sciences), Dibyendu Das (Chemistry), Waliur Rahaman (Earth Science), Arkaprava Basu (Engineering Sciences), Sabyasachi Mukherjee (Mathematics and Computer Science), Shweta Prem Agrawal (Mathematics and Computer Science), Suresh Kumar (Medicine), Amit Kumar Agarwal (Physics), Surhud Shrikant More (Physics), Ankur Garg (Space Science and Technology), and Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam (Technology and Innovation).

The CSIR Aroma Mission Team, which heralded the Lavender Mission in Jammu and Kashmir, has been named for the Vigyan Team award.

The Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, billed as the top national honour in the field of science and technology, was unveiled in 2023, and the first awards were presented on the eve of the National Space Day on August 22 last year. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kurnool bus inferno: New info reveals another accident
Kurnool bus inferno: New info reveals another accident

The driver of a Bengaluru-bound bus that caught fire in Andhra Pradesh, killing 20 people, is in police custody. He is accused of fleeing the scene after the collision.

'Very unfortunate': BCCI condemns Indore molestation
'Very unfortunate': BCCI condemns Indore molestation

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Indore.

Actor Satish Shah passes away
Actor Satish Shah passes away

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal,...

Burning eyes, headaches: How Delhi-NCR is reacting to toxic air
Burning eyes, headaches: How Delhi-NCR is reacting to toxic air

A recent survey reveals that a significant number of households in Delhi-NCR are experiencing health problems due to the worsening air quality, with residents reporting symptoms like sore throat, cough, and burning eyes.

Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples
Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples

Senior police officials rushed to the spot with forensic experts and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was examined to identify the culprits, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO