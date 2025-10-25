HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala will be free of extreme poverty on Nov 1: Vijayan

Sat, 25 October 2025
21:10
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that on November 1, when Kerala celebrates its formation or 'Piravi' day, it will be declared as the first state in the country without extreme poverty.
  
Vijayan, in a post on social media platform X, said it would be the fulfilment of the first decision taken by the state government in 2021 when the LDF regime came to power for a consecutive second term.

"Instead of a one-size-fits-all policy, the government identified 64,006 vulnerable families and created specific micro-plans for each one's unique needs," he said in the post.

The CM further said that with an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore, the government has ensured daily food to 20,648 families with 2,210 of those receiving hot meals, necessary treatment and medicine to 85,721 individuals and housing for thousands.

He said that more than 5,400 new homes were built or are under construction, 5,522 homes were repaired and 2,713 landless families received land to build their residences.

Besides that, 21,263 people received essential documents like Ration cards, Aadhaar and pensions for the first time and 4,394 families are supported with livelihood projects, the CM said in his post.

"This was a massive joint effort by LSGs, Kudumbashree, and various government departments. This is the Kerala model of social justice, equity, and compassionate governance in action. Building #NavaKeralam means leaving no one behind," Vijayan said on X. -- PTI

