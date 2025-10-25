HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ikea leases 37K sq ft for first Pune store

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
11:29
image
Global furniture retailer Ikeas India arm has leased 37,259 square feet of retail space in Pune, further expanding its footprint in the Indian market.

"Pune has been an important market for Ikea India and one where we've seen strong demand from our customers right from the start. Given its proximity to Navi Mumbai, many customers from Pune have also embraced the Ikea Navi Mumbai store experience -- visiting for inspiration, ideas, and everything for the home under one roof," a spokesperson for Ikea India said.

According to lease documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Ikea has leased the space on the ground floor of Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar Road in Lohegaon, for a tenure of four years and eleven months.

Ikea India will pay a starting monthly rent of Rs 38.12 lakh, with the total agreement valued at Rs 3.06 crore.

The company has paid a security deposit of Rs 1.15 crore out of the agreed Rs 2.3 crore, with the balance to be paid before the agreements execution.

The spokesperson added that Ikea India launched its e-commerce operations in Pune in January 2020, making it the second market in the country to access the full Ikea range online before a physical store opened.

"Pune continues to be a priority market for us, and we are excited to bring a more dynamic Ikea experience through a true omnichannel presence in the city, starting with a city store," the spokesperson said.

Ikea has paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.26 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 1,000. The lease commenced on September 25, 2025, and will expire on August 24, 2030.

The company currently operates three large-format stores in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Navi Mumbai, two city stores in Mumbais Worli and West Delhi (Pacific Mall), and a plan & order point that focuses on design services in Bengalurus Essensai.

In August 2025, Ikea India opened its latest store in Delhi's Pacific Mall.

The company also provides online deliveries in over 70 markets across north, west and south of India. It is planning to open another outlet in Chennai.

-- Prachi Pisal, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Accused named by Maha woman doctor arrested
LIVE! Accused named by Maha woman doctor arrested

3rd ODI Updates: Kuldeep removes Starc, Aus 7 down
3rd ODI Updates: Kuldeep removes Starc, Aus 7 down

'Osama bin Laden escaped disguised as a woman'
'Osama bin Laden escaped disguised as a woman'

In a key revelation, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer John Kiriakou has said that Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, who was the most wanted terrorist for the United States after the terrorist attacks of September 11,...

Kurnool bus fire: Drivers booked for negligence
Kurnool bus fire: Drivers booked for negligence

A case of negligence and overspeed has been registered against two drivers in connection with the fatal bus fire that killed 20 people in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

India slams Pakistan at UN: 'Democracy is alien to you'
India slams Pakistan at UN: 'Democracy is alien to you'

Asserting that democracy is an 'alien' concept for Pakistan, India has called upon Islamabad to end grave human rights violations in territories under its illegal occupation, where the population is in 'open revolt' against military...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO