HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gulf Air fined for denying passenger with 'single name'

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
12:43
image
The Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Gulf Air Airlines to compensate a former Tamil Nadu legislator for denying him travel at Moscow airport as his passport did not contain his surname.

The airlines has been directed to pay a compensation of about Rs 1.4 lakh with nine per cent interest per annum from the date of travel, to former MLA and advocate Nizamudeen, the affected passenger.

This resident of Periamet in Chennai was stopped from boarding the Gulf Air flight at Moscow airport because his passport had a single name.

On February 9, 2023, he was scheduled to travel by Gulf Air flight from Moscow to Dubai via Bahrain but was denied travel as his passport had contained only his name Nizamudeen without the surname. Nizamudeen claimed that he was allowed to board a flight from India to Moscow under the same name in the passport.

He had a meeting in Dubai the next day but the airline's ground staff was "inconsiderate" to his requests and made him wait for nearly one-and-a-half hours. He was put under immense stress and hardship due to the inordinate delay in reaching the UAE and this forced him to file a complaint.

The Commission led by D Gopinath and consisting members V Ramamurthy and Kavitha Kannan, recently found that the amendment to a key rule allowing passengers bearing a single name to travel if their family name appeared on another page in the travel document was not followed in the case of the former MLA.

The airlines was also directed to refund Rs 29,689, which was the cost of the ticket and pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for deficiency in service, monetary loss, mental agony, and suffering, and a sum of Rs 10,000 towards the cost of litigation within two months, the commission said. --PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP shocker: 2 Australian women cricketers molested
LIVE! MP shocker: 2 Australian women cricketers molested

3rd ODI Updates: Rohit attacks Starc with power hits
3rd ODI Updates: Rohit attacks Starc with power hits

Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested
Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night.

He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising
He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising

Few people have left the kind of imprint on India's advertising canvas as Piyush Pandey.An observer who seemed to know what made the country tick, a man who could find humour in life's everyday struggles and spin magic from it, one who...

Gulf Air fined for denying 'single name' pax to board flight
Gulf Air fined for denying 'single name' pax to board flight

The airlines has been directed to pay a compensation of about Rs 1.4 lakh with nine per cent interest per annum from the date of travel, to former MLA and advocate Nizamudeen, the affected passenger.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO