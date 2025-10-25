Drivers booked over Kurnool bus blaze that killed 20

00:08

A case was registered against two drivers for alleged negligent and over-speed driving in connection with the fatal bus fire here in the wee hours on Friday, which left 20 people dead, a police official said.





Based on a complaint by one of the survivors, N Ramesh, the Ulindakonda Police in Kurnool district registered the case.





The Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler, with the blaze being triggered after the motor bike with its fuel cap open was dragged underneath the vehicle, leaving 20 people dead.





"We have registered a case against the two bus drivers on the basis of survivor N Ramesh's complaint, accusing them of negligent and over-speed driving in the Kurnool bus fire," the official told PTI.





Most of the victims were charred beyond recognition, police said.





The dead included two children and the biker, while nine persons suffered injuries.





The ill-fated bus was carrying 44 passengers at the time of the accident.

Ramesh, in his complaint, said that about 40 passengers were travelling in the V Kaveri Travels bus with registered number DD 01 N 9490. The Volvo bus is of a (2+1), Multi Axle Sleeper AC has a seating capacity of 42. It was from Hyderabad and proceeding towards Bengaluru. The complainant boarded the bus near LB Stadium in Hyderabad on October 23 night.





"In the early hours after crossing Kurnool, there was a loud sound and flames erupted in the front portion of the bus," said Ramesh in his complaint.





He broke the rear glass and escaped with his wife and children, sustaining a hand injury, while several others, including his 'family friend' G Ramesh died after getting trapped amid heavy smoke and fire.





A motorcycle was found stuck under the front of the bus, and locals told Ramesh that the vehicle had rammed the bike at high speed and dragged it nearly 200 metres, causing sparks and fire, he said.





"A case has been registered at the Ulindakonda police station under section 125(a) (endangering human life), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of BNS Act," Kurnool SP Vikrant Patel told PTI.