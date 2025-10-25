Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 reopens

12:25

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday inaugurated Delhi airport's renovated Terminal 2 (T2), which will be operational from Sunday.

T2, built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) four decades ago, was shut for renovation works in April this year. It has an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3, and four runways. It handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

At the inaugural function, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the airport has an annual passenger handling capacity of over 100 million.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates IGIA.

On March 20, DIAL said the expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. -- PTI