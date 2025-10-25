HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 reopens

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
12:25
image
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday inaugurated Delhi airport's renovated Terminal 2 (T2), which will be operational from Sunday.
   
T2, built by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) four decades ago, was shut for renovation works in April this year. It has an annual capacity to handle 15 million passengers.
 
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, also the country's largest airport, has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3, and four runways. It handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.
 
At the inaugural function, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the airport has an annual passenger handling capacity of over 100 million.
 
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates IGIA.
 
On March 20, DIAL said the expanded T1 can accommodate 40 million passengers, and T3 can handle 45 million passengers annually. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP shocker: 2 Australian women cricketers molested
LIVE! MP shocker: 2 Australian women cricketers molested

3rd ODI Updates: Rohit attacks Starc with power hits
3rd ODI Updates: Rohit attacks Starc with power hits

Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested
Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night.

He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising
He Brought Bharat To Indian Advertising

Few people have left the kind of imprint on India's advertising canvas as Piyush Pandey.An observer who seemed to know what made the country tick, a man who could find humour in life's everyday struggles and spin magic from it, one who...

Gulf Air fined for denying 'single name' pax to board flight
Gulf Air fined for denying 'single name' pax to board flight

The airlines has been directed to pay a compensation of about Rs 1.4 lakh with nine per cent interest per annum from the date of travel, to former MLA and advocate Nizamudeen, the affected passenger.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO