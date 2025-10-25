Court rejects bail plea of 'Pak spy' Jyoti Malhotra

15:38

A court in Haryana's Hisar district has dismissed the bail plea of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested in May on the suspicion of espionage, and said there is a reasonable apprehension that her release on bail may impede the probe.

Hisar police had arrested Malhotra (33), who ran the YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', on May 16 under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).





Malhotra at present is in judicial custody.

In its detailed order, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Parminder Kaur dismissed the regular bail plea.

"There exists on the record a prima facie case of considerable gravity under the Official Secrets Act and the BNS provisions relied upon; the forensic material recovered from the accused's electronic device, the SMAC (multi-agency centre) intelligence inputs and the circumstantial matrix of contacts with a foreign official and movements in sensitive areas collectively create a reasonable apprehension that release on bail may impede the investigation, facilitate tampering with digital evidence, or otherwise be contrary to the public interest and national security considerations," said the October 23 court order.

The court observed that public interest and national security considerations assume special significance where the allegations, if established, would impair the sovereign interest of the state.

"Courts must be mindful that bail is not to be granted if it would be a danger to public order, security or if it would result in the accused being in a position to frustrate the process," it said.

On the argument of the petitioner's counsel that the intelligence inputs relied upon are untested and that the prosecution failed to produce direct evidence of communication or transmission of sensitive material to foreign agents, the court said while it is true that such matters ultimately must be tested at trial and the accused has the right to contest the allegations.

It also said the court, when considering the bail, must view the totality of the evidence available at the stage.

"Here, the combination of (a) intelligence linkage shown by SMAC inputs, (b) the asserted communications connecting the petitioner to the foreign national, (c) forensic reconstruction of deleted material showing footage of sensitive sites and (d) the factual matrix of the petitioner's visits and movements while abroad --? taken together -- satisfy the threshold of a prima facie case of sufficient gravity to refuse bail," it said.

Noting that the seriousness of the offence and the gravity of allegations must weigh heavily in the bail decision, the court said the Official Secrets Act and the provisions of the BNS invoked by the prosecution are not ordinary penal enactments as they protect matters of state security and public safety. -- PTI