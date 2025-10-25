HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Close shave for 45 passengers as bus catches fire in Ranchi

Sat, 25 October 2025
Share:
20:41
20 people were killed after a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Andhra's Kurnool
20 people were killed after a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Andhra's Kurnool
Over 40 passengers had a narrow escape as a moving bus caught fire in Ranchi on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident happened on the Ranchi-Lohardaga highway when the bus was heading to Chatra from the state capital, they said.

"There were nearly 45 passengers on the bus, which suddenly caught fire near Mandar Bazar," Manoj Karmali, the officer-in-charge of the Mandar police station, told PTI.

"Fortunately, the bus was stopped in time and the passengers were brought out safely. A fire tender arrived shortly, but by then, local shopkeepers had doused the flame. None of the passengers suffered any injury, nor any major damage was caused to goods," he said.

It is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit near the battery box and spread because of chemical solutions kept in the bus, he added.

"The bus has been kept in the police station compound, while an alternative arrangement was made to take the passengers to their destination," Karmali said.
 
Police said the bus owner has been summoned and would be questioned regarding missing safety measures, including fire extinguishers.

Twenty people were killed on Friday after a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district after colliding with a two-wheeler. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Kurnool bus inferno: New info reveals another accident
Kurnool bus inferno: New info reveals another accident

The driver of a Bengaluru-bound bus that caught fire in Andhra Pradesh, killing 20 people, is in police custody. He is accused of fleeing the scene after the collision.

'Very unfortunate': BCCI condemns Indore molestation
'Very unfortunate': BCCI condemns Indore molestation

Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Indore.

Actor Satish Shah passes away
Actor Satish Shah passes away

Born on June 25, 1951, Shah was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal,...

Burning eyes, headaches: How Delhi-NCR is reacting to toxic air
Burning eyes, headaches: How Delhi-NCR is reacting to toxic air

A recent survey reveals that a significant number of households in Delhi-NCR are experiencing health problems due to the worsening air quality, with residents reporting symptoms like sore throat, cough, and burning eyes.

Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples
Tension in Aligarh over 'I love Muhammad' graffiti in temples

Senior police officials rushed to the spot with forensic experts and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was examined to identify the culprits, police said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO