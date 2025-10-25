HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Baggage system at Delhi airport's T1 faces glitch

Sat, 25 October 2025
15:48
The baggage system at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 (T1) experienced a temporary glitch on Saturday, but operations were normalised later.
   
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. T1 and T2 are only for domestic flights.
 
"We experienced a minor momentarily glitch with a section of baggage system at Terminal 1," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 11.20 am.
 
Regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers, DIAL said teams worked closely with all stakeholders and that operations are now normalised.
 
In a post on X at 11.16 am, IndiGo had said that due to a temporary baggage belt issue at T1, passengers may experience slightly longer wait times at check-in and baggage collection.
 
"Our teams are on-site, working swiftly with airport partners to resolve the situation and assist customers throughout the process," the airline had said.
 
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a consortium led by the GMR Group. -- PTI 

