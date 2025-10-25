HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Australia Launches Mission To Boost Mining With India

Sat, 25 October 2025
Australia will send its first-ever First Nations business mission to India this month to strengthen trade and investment links between Indigenous Australian enterprises and Indias mining and renewable energy sectors.
 
The mission, led by the Perth USAsia Centre and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Western Australia on behalf of the Australian government, will take place from October 26 to November 3, 2025, across Mumbai (October 26-28), New Delhi (October 28-30), and Kolkata (October 30-November 2).
 
Under the mission, a delegation including eight Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) companies, all of which are Australian First Nations-owned, will visit India.

Australian First Nations are Aboriginal people who represent one of the oldest continuous civilisations on Earth. They were Australias first diplomats, traders, innovators, and knowledge holders.
 
The businesses will explore partnership opportunities and showcase their expertise at Indias largest mining conference, the International Mining, Equipment and Minerals Exhibition, in Kolkata.
 
Australias High Commissioner to India Philip Green said the mission reflects Australias commitment to advancing Indigenous rights globally and helping First Nations communities benefit from Indias dynamic economy.
 
India offers an enormous opportunity for Australian First Nations industries, whether its exporting agrifood and native botanicals, art and design, or developing cyber, clean energy, or mining solutions, Green said.
 
The eight Western Australian companies represent diverse areas of innovation -- from electric vehicle conversions and sustainable chemicals to engineering, safety, and cryogenic services.
 
Among them are Electric Power Conversions Australia, which retrofits diesel mining trucks to electric; Woollahara Group, a manufacturer of fuel-efficiency chemicals; and Carey Mining Group, Western Australias largest 100 per cent First Nations-owned mining business.
 
-- Saket Kumar, Business Standard

