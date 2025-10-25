HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Andhra bus fire: Driver escaped through passenger door, fled in fear

Sat, 25 October 2025
16:28
The driver of the ill-fated Bengaluru-bound bus which caught fire and killed 20 people on Friday in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, had escaped the inferno by jumping out through the passenger door and failed to gauge the situation, a police official said on Saturday.

Currently, both the driver, Miriyala Lakshmaiah (42) and the additional driver are in police custody. A case was filed regarding the incident on Friday. 

As many as 19 passengers travelling in the private bus and a motor bike rider were charred to death after it collided with the two-wheeler at Chinnatekuru village of Kurnool district.

There were 44 passengers in the bus and several managed to escape the fire.

 "Once the fire started (and) the bus came to a halt, through the passenger door he (Lakshmaiah) jumped out. He did not understand the intensity," Kurnool superintendent of police Vikrant Patil told PTI.

After escaping the raging fire, Lakshmaiah woke up the additional driver sleeping in the luggage rack at the bottom portion of the bus between the front and rear wheels.

Realising that they cannot enter the vehicle, together they started breaking the window panes with a rod used to change tyres, enabling some passengers to escape the blaze, said Patil.

Some onlookers also broke a few more window panes while a some others were broken from inside by the panic-stricken passengers rushing to escape, he said.

However, the fire continued to rage and engulf the entire bus, prompting the scared Lakshmaiah to flee the spot.

Police picked him up from Kurnool on Friday afternoon. He is being held culpable for the disaster.

Police booked Lakshmaiah for negligence and overspeeding. -- PTI

