Will make Bihar corruption-free, promises Tejashwi

While pledging to rid Bihar of corruption and crime if he were elected, the RJD leader also claimed that the top five states in the nation that are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have the highest rates of crime. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, "We don't make broken, fragmented or false promises. We will do what we say... If Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister, the people of Bihar will also become the Chief Minister. We will make Bihar free from crime and corruption..."





The RJD leader asserted that when scams are happening across the state and no action has been taken, that is called "jungle raj".





"The Prime Minister himself listed 55 scams of Nitish Kumar. What action has been taken? When scams are happening and no action is being taken, that is jungle raj. There is not a single day in Bihar where there are no shootings, murders, looting, rapes, kidnappings...Uttar Pradesh has the highest crime rate in the entire country. Bihar is second. The top five BJP-ruled states in the entire country have the highest crime rate," Yadav told reporters.





The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly also accused the ruling government of misusing the Central agencies for their own benefit. "What are they doing there?... They only want to misuse the agencies. They will set up factories in Gujarat and want victory in Bihar; this is not going to happen," the RJD leader said. Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday accused the Mahagathbandhan of focusing only on vote-bank politics, alleging that its leaders talk about Muslims but fail to give them proper representation and are driven by "personal ambitions" rather than public welfare.





The decision to appoint Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, was also criticised by the LJP (RV) chief. -- ANI

