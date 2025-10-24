HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Upset over breakup, man stabs ex-girlfriend to death

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
18:51
image
A 24-year-old man chased and fatally stabbed his former girlfriend in public and committed suicide by slitting his throat in central Mumbai on Friday, police said.

The accused, Sonu Barai, attacked Manisha Yadav (24) on a road in the Kalachowkie area around 11 am, nearly two weeks after the two broke up, an official said.

He said that Yadav sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to Dr Ambedkar Hospital in Byculla, where she died during treatment.

According to the police, Barai suspected that Yadav was seeing someone else, which had led to a fight between the duo, and they eventually ended their relationship.

On Friday morning, the accused called his former girlfriend for a meeting and carried a kitchen knife with him.

When Yadav arrived, Barai stabbed her two to three times and chased her as she ran to save her life and entered a nursing home.

The attack continued inside the medical facility, as he held on to Yadav and slashed her again, the official said.

He said that although people in the vicinity tried to intervene, they could not do much as Barai was angry and armed. Just then, someone threw a stone at Barai and hit him with the wooden stick, which made him realise that he won't be able to escape.

Barai slit his throat and died at the spot due to excessive blood loss, the official said.

Several videos of the attack inside the nursing home surfaced on social media.

In the video clips, people can be seen trying to rescue the victim from the attacker, and a few others beat the accused with a stick and throw stones at him.

An on-duty traffic police constable and two others picked up the woman, who was drenched in blood, and rushed her to the hospital.

The official said that Barai was lying in a pool of blood at the entrance of the nursing home and was rushed to the civic-run KEM hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Upset over breakup, man stabs ex-girlfriend to death
LIVE! Upset over breakup, man stabs ex-girlfriend to death

Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?
Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his Bihar assembly poll campaign, asserting that the NDA under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will break all previous electoral records. He criticized the INDIA bloc and highlighted the NDA's...

Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi

A BCCI official visited the ACC headquarters in Dubai last week and asked about the silverware, who was informed by the staff that the trophy was moved to a different location in Abu Dhabi.

Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader
Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader

Demanding Bawankule's arrest, Raut claimed that the phones of several Opposition leaders were also being tapped in this manner.

Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested
Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested

The suspected ISIS operatives are both named Adnan -- one from Sadiq Nagar in Delhi and the other from Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO