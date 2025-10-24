HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP madrassa demands 'virginity test' for 13-yr-old's admission

Fri, 24 October 2025
19:53
Representative image
Police lodged an FIR against a school-cum-madrassa in UP's Moradabad based on a man's complaint that her 13-year-old daughter was asked to submit a "virginity test" report for admission into the institute.
   
According to police, the class 8 student had not been attending the institute for a prolonged period without notifying the school administration.
 
When the father, who hails from Chandigarh but currently resides in Moradabad, later approached the boarding school for her re-enrolment, authorities allegedly refused admission and demanded a "virginity test" report.
 
Circle Officer (Highway) Rajesh Kumar said, "Police are investigating the matter after lodging an FIR against the school. Appropriate sections of law will be added based on the findings of the investigation."
 
The institute, which functions both as a madrassa and an inter college, is affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board and the Basic Shiksha Department. -- PTI

