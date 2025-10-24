HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

These are simply FLYING off shelves in Delhi!

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
16:37
The AAP meme on the air purifier in PM Modi's room
The AAP meme on the air purifier in PM Modi's room
With the city's air quality remaining in the "poor" category, Delhiites are rushing to stock up on air purifiers and masks, leading to a 60-70 per cent jump in sales, traders said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 354 on Wednesday, the highest so far this season, up from 351 on Tuesday and 345 on Monday. 

With pollution levels worsening since the beginning of October, electronics stores across the city have reported a sharp rise in customer interest and sales of air purifiers. "At least two to three customers visit us daily to purchase purifiers and we receive around 20-plus phone inquiries every day," said a salesperson at Chroma Odeon in Connaught Place, adding that their air purifier sales have risen by about 60 to 70 per cent in recent weeks. Vijendra Mohan, owner of Air Expert India in Indirapuram, said, "Earlier, we would sell around 10 units in a week or maybe months. Now, the number has gone up to nearly 35 to 40 in two to three days." 

"The demand has picked up sharply this week and we are getting more than 150 inquiries every day," he added. Mahajan Electronics in Raja Garden reported a similar trend. "Sales have gone up by around 60 per cent, both through walk-ins and online orders. Since mid-October, customers have been reaching out to us regularly, so we've increased our stock to meet the demand," said a store representative. Mask sales have also seen an uptick across the city. Rajeev Kumar, a salesperson at Apollo Pharmacy in Connaught Place, said, "Over the past two weeks, mask sales have increased by about 40 per cent. Most people are still buying regular masks, but the demand has clearly gone up." 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that poor dispersion conditions are likely to persist over the next few days. Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement on Friday morning, shifting from the "very poor" to "poor" category, with an AQI of 290 recorded at 9 am. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Biharis struggle for trains, but bullet train for Guj: PK
LIVE! Biharis struggle for trains, but bullet train for Guj: PK

Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested
Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested

The suspected ISIS operatives are both named Adnan -- one from Sadiq Nagar in Delhi and the other from Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cops
Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cops

A woman doctor of a government hospital allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, leaving behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday.

Will Kohli bow out after surpassing Sangakkara?
Will Kohli bow out after surpassing Sangakkara?

Shining sun, gentle breeze, excited fans in Sydney await India's third ODI against Australia

The Voice Behind India's Stories Falls Silent
The Voice Behind India's Stories Falls Silent

What he carried, straight from the heartland of India, was the refreshing smell of mitti (soil) that permeated every word he wrote, recalls Jasmeet Singh.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO