Telangana to scrap two-child norm for local body polls

Fri, 24 October 2025
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy /File image
The Telangana Cabinet on Thursday decided to promulgate an Ordinance lifting the rule disqualifying candidates with more than two children from contesting local body polls. 

Addressing a press conference, after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, revenue minister P Srinivas Reddy said there was a discussion in the last cabinet meeting on the subject. 

"Since this is a law and the assembly is not in session, the cabinet has decided to draft an ordinance and recommend that the Governor promulgate it," he said. 

The Telangana cabinet, on October 16, in principle decided to do away with the two-child norm for those seeking to contest local body elections. -- PTI

