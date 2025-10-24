HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tata Memorial reveals cheaper, effective drug for breast cancer treatment

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
22:47
image
Adding low-cost chemotherapy drug carboplatin to standard treatment significantly improves the chances of cure and survival in patients, especially women below 50, with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), an aggressive form of breast cancer, says a new study led by Tata Memorial Centre (TMC).
  
This randomised Phase III trial (a late-stage, confirmatory clinical study) enrolled 720 women with stage II-III TNBC, who had the axillary lymph nodes but the cancer had not spread to other organs, between 2010 and 2020 at Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai.

All patients received the standard chemotherapy regimen (once-per-week paclitaxel for 8 weeks, followed by doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide every 21 days for 4 cycles) to shrink their tumours before surgery, the study's lead author, Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director of TMC, Mumbai, told reporters on Friday.

During the study patients in the platinum group additionally received carboplatin injections once a week for 8 weeks, alongside the standard chemotherapy.

"Carboplatin is a commonly available, inexpensive chemotherapy drug often used for other cancers. After completing chemotherapy, all patients underwent surgery and radiation as usual and were then monitored over time," Dr Gupta said.

Adding carboplatin did not lead to major additional side effects - the treatment was well tolerated, with no high rates of serious toxicity observed, he said.

Doctors also noted that using weekly (lower-dose) carboplatin likely helped patients complete therapy with manageable side effects, Dr Gupta added.

He said the study also found this drug had a huge impact on patients who were younger than 50 years but in older patients there was not much benefit.

"Even as young patients all over the world will benefit equally from this treatment, it is specifically very important for India and similar countries where we have a lot more young patients," he added.

In India there are about 180,000 new breast cancer cases every year and a third of them (55,000-60,000) are with TNBC, wherein the survival was extremely poor. Of these 55,000-60,000 new TNBC cases, almost 70 per cent of the women are below 50 years.

"Now, thanks to this study, we have proof that an accessible, low-cost drug can improve their chances of cure and survival. We expect doctors around the world to now confidently add carboplatin for treating TNBC in suitable patients," TMC ex-director and Tata Memorial Hospital Honorary Professor Emeritus Dr Rajendra A Badwe said.

He said eight doses of carboplatin costs about Rs 5,000-7,000 bringing the total treatment cost to around Rs 20,000-25,000 prior to surgery.

Carboplatin is also part of standard treatment and is supported by the state insurance as well as by the Union health ministry insurance, Dr Badwe added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 16-year-old boy kills mother with axe for scolding him
LIVE! 16-year-old boy kills mother with axe for scolding him

How 2 educated youths turned ISIS's Delhi operatives
How 2 educated youths turned ISIS's Delhi operatives

The two men had been instructed to carry out a terror strike in a crowded Delhi location on Diwali, targeting a prominent mall and a public park.

We can count on India: Nobel Peace Prize winner
We can count on India: Nobel Peace Prize winner

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado seeks India's support for a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela, lauding President Trump as a key ally.

Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cop
Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cop

A woman doctor of a government hospital allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, leaving behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday.

UP shocker: Madrassa demands 'virginity test' from 13-yr-old
UP shocker: Madrassa demands 'virginity test' from 13-yr-old

The institute, which functions both as a madrassa and an inter college, is affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board and the Basic Shiksha Department.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO