Stree-2 singer held for sexually assaulting woman

Fri, 24 October 2025
15:51
Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman by promising her a chance in a music album and marriage, police said on Friday. Sanghvi, known for hit songs in 'Stree 2' and 'Bhediya', was arrested on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said. 

He said that the complainant, in her 20s, claimed she came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024, and he had sent her a message on Instagram. The singer-composer allegedly promised her a chance in his music album, and they exchanged phone numbers, the official said. 

The woman has alleged that Sanghvi called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, he said. Following a probe, the singer was arrested, he added.

