Stock markets cut short 6-day rally

Fri, 24 October 2025
17:11
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Friday amid profit-taking in FMCG and banking shares following a six-day rally and fresh foreign fund outflows. Snapping its six-day winning streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 344.52 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 84,211.88.

During the day, it fell by 599.25 points or 0.70 per cent to 83,957.15. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined by 96.25 points or 0.37 per cent to 25,795.15 as 34 of its constituents closed lower and 16 with gains. 

Profit-taking emerged after a six-day rally, during which key indices soared by around 3 per cent on strong festive demand and foreign fund inflows. Both Sensex and Nifty hit their 52-week highs on Thursday. Sentiment was further dampened after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India does not do trade agreements in a hurry or with a "gun to our head". 

Among Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever dropped the most by 3.20 per cent. UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports, Titan, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were also among the laggards. -- PTI

