See: Canada's new rangoli stamp that celebrates Diwali

Fri, 24 October 2025
The Indian High Commission in Ottawa shared Canada Post's stamp featuring a traditional rangoli design to celebrate Diwali. In a post on X on Friday, the High Commission wrote on X, "Thank you, Canada Post, for unveiling the stamp featuring traditional Rangoli pattern to celebrate Diwali." 

The Diwali stamp was issued in recognition of Canada's cultural diversity, Canada Post shared on its official website. It further stated that the Diwali stamp is one of several annual stamp issues that mark events of importance to Canada's culturally diverse population. Canada Post has issued Diwali stamps since 2017.

The 2025 issue, designed by Ritu Kanal of Underline Studio, features an image of a Rangoli pattern and includes the word "Diwali" in Hindi and English, the website said. Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Toronto shared on Tuesday that the city of Toronto officially proclaimed October 20, 2025, as 'Diwali Day'. -- ANI

