HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sebi Considers Easing Re-KYC For NRIs

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
11:04
image
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday issued a draft circular to ease the requirement for non-resident Indian clients to be physically present in India during KYC modification or re-KYC in the course of digital on-boarding or video client identification.

Under the proposed norms, through an app, it will be ensured that the GPS location captured by the intermediary matches that of the country given in the client's proof of address.

The app will also prevent connections from spoofed IP addresses.

It will include features for random action initiation to prompt client responses, establishing that the interactions are not pre-recorded. These interactions will be time-stamped and geo-location tagged.

-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Doors locked, we broke windows: Bus accident survivor
LIVE! Doors locked, we broke windows: Bus accident survivor

Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many couldn't escape'
Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many couldn't escape'

An eyewitness of the incident said that around 20 people managed to get out of the bus as it caught fire, but others were unable to escape.

'All I Want Is A Roof Of My Own'
'All I Want Is A Roof Of My Own'

Hardworking people who toil from dawn to dusk and beyond speak about their everyday lives and what they want from the sarkar as Bihar prepares to vote.

Offended by TV ad, Trump stops trade talks with Canada
Offended by TV ad, Trump stops trade talks with Canada

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday night announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, citing an anti-tariff advertisement that used a clip of former US President Ronald Reagan.

How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...
How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...

Ashok Gehlot convinced the RJD leadership that the Congress had no issue about declaring Tejashwi as the Mahagathbandan's chief minister face.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO