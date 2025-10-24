Rupee rises 10 paise to settle at 87.78 against US dollar

18:53





However, FII outflows, a stronger dollar against foreign currencies, and a weak sentiment in the domestic equity markets restricted sharp gains in the local unit, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.78 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 87.63-87.85 before settling at 87.78 (provisional), up 10 paise from its previous close.





The rupee appreciated 5 paise to close at 87.88 against the US dollar on Thursday. -- PTI

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 87.78 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by optimism around India-US trade talks and a decline in global crude oil prices.