RS polls: Pakoras and chai for sustenance in key NC meet with allies

13:26

The CM tweeted this pic of chai-pakora and a rather handsome satchel





To keep them going, they had a regular supply of 'pakoras' and 'chai', he said. National Conference (NC) and alliance members visited the chief minister's office in the assembly complex here as NC leaders worked out the arithmetic for the polls in four Upper House seats in Jammu and Kashmir, voting for which is ongoing. Amid all the serious strategising and deliberations, the chief minister put out pictures of his office on social media platform X.





"Behind the scenes in my office in the assembly complex while we work out the arithmetic and strategy of the Rajya Sabha polls," Abdullah said on his personal handle on X. "Sustenance comes from a regular supply of paneer and onion pakodas and canteen chai," he added.





Voting was underway on Friday for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first Rajya Sabha election from Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J-K into two Union territories on August 5, 2019.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held last-minute discussions for Friday's Rajya Sabha polls with his party leaders, the strategy mostly focussing on securing the all-important votes from independent MLAs.