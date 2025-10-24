HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM, Shah to head to Bihar, four rallies today

Fri, 24 October 2025
09:09
The NDA is still to announce its CM candidate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public rallies separately in various parts of poll-bound Bihar on Friday. 

The PM will address two poll rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, while Shah will participate in such programmes in Siwan and Buxar. Before addressing the public rally in Samastipur, the PM will visit Karpurigram, the birthplace of socialist icon and former Bihar CM late Karpoori Thakur, who was conferred the Bharat Ratna last year by the NDA government.

"Four mega public rallies, which will be addressed by the PM and Shah in different parts of the state on Friday, will energise the BJP. The party is fully prepared for the assembly polls," its Bihar unit spokesperson Niraj Kumar told PTI. 

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been declared chief ministerial candidate of the 'Mahagathbandhan' for the assembly polls, will also hit the campaign trail on Friday with three back-to-back rallies, the last of these in the north Bihar district of Samastipur.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had on Thursday addressed election meetings in Aurangabad and Vaishali districts, and at least four rallies were held by Nitish Kumar in various parts of the state. -- PTI

