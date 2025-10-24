Over 300 Delhi schools receive bomb threat mails, turn out hoaxes

22:40

Over 300 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises for a thorough inspection, officials said.

According to the fire department, the first alert was received at 8.15 am regarding a bomb threat at the CRPF School in Sector 16, Dwarka. Another threat was reported at 8.20 am from Sant Darshan Public School in Nangloi.

At approximately 8.51 am, a similar call came from Shanti Gyan Niketan in the Goyla Dairy area, followed by a fourth threat at 10.33 am from Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.

Other affected institutions included Blue Bells International School, DPS Dwarka, Modern School Barakhamba, St Stephen's College, along with numerous government and private schools across North, South, and West Delhi.

The threatening email was sent by a group identified as 'Terrorizers 111', which has a history of sending similar threats, officials said.

The sender claimed that C4 explosives had been placed around the school buildings and demanded a response within 24 hours, stating, "You have 24 hours to react or face the blood pool." However, the bomb threat was later determined to be a hoax.

Multiple teams from the Delhi Fire Service, local police, bomb disposal units, and dog squads were dispatched to each location. An official stated, "All premises were thoroughly checked, and no suspicious items were found. The calls were declared hoaxes after verification." -- PTI