HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Over 300 Delhi schools receive bomb threat mails, turn out hoaxes

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
22:40
image
Over 300 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises for a thorough inspection, officials said.
 
According to the fire department, the first alert was received at 8.15 am regarding a bomb threat at the CRPF School in Sector 16, Dwarka. Another threat was reported at 8.20 am from Sant Darshan Public School in Nangloi.
 
At approximately 8.51 am, a similar call came from Shanti Gyan Niketan in the Goyla Dairy area, followed by a fourth threat at 10.33 am from Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.
 
Other affected institutions included Blue Bells International School, DPS Dwarka, Modern School Barakhamba, St Stephen's College, along with numerous government and private schools across North, South, and West Delhi.
 
The threatening email was sent by a group identified as 'Terrorizers 111', which has a history of sending similar threats, officials said.
 
The sender claimed that C4 explosives had been placed around the school buildings and demanded a response within 24 hours, stating, "You have 24 hours to react or face the blood pool." However, the bomb threat was later determined to be a hoax.
 
Multiple teams from the Delhi Fire Service, local police, bomb disposal units, and dog squads were dispatched to each location. An official stated, "All premises were thoroughly checked, and no suspicious items were found. The calls were declared hoaxes after verification." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 16-year-old boy kills mother with axe for scolding him
LIVE! 16-year-old boy kills mother with axe for scolding him

How 2 educated youths turned ISIS's Delhi operatives
How 2 educated youths turned ISIS's Delhi operatives

The two men had been instructed to carry out a terror strike in a crowded Delhi location on Diwali, targeting a prominent mall and a public park.

We can count on India: Nobel Peace Prize winner
We can count on India: Nobel Peace Prize winner

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado seeks India's support for a peaceful transition to democracy in Venezuela, lauding President Trump as a key ally.

Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cop
Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cop

A woman doctor of a government hospital allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, leaving behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday.

UP shocker: Madrassa demands 'virginity test' from 13-yr-old
UP shocker: Madrassa demands 'virginity test' from 13-yr-old

The institute, which functions both as a madrassa and an inter college, is affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board and the Basic Shiksha Department.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO