Oppn using Zubeen Garg to 'weaken' Hindu society: Himanta

He also criticised eminent author and Sahitya Akademi awardee Rita Chowdhury, wife of state Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, for condemning a government SOP restricting the visiting hours at the cremation site of Zubeen Garg.





"The opposition is keeping this issue (demanding justice for Zubeen Garg) alive against Hindu society. Akhil Gogoi and the opposition say Zubeen did not have caste or religion. Was Zubeen not Hindu? Was Zubeen not an Assamese?" asked Sarma.





Garg, a rebel singer, had popularly proclaimed that he had no religion-caste, and he was free and just a human.





On October 10, in a rare gesture of breaking the caste barrier, a fan of Zubeen Garg tore his 'lagun', the sacred thread worn by Brahmins, at the singer's cremation site and announced that he would live only like a human.





"There is no point using it against the BJP, because we will anyway win. It is being done to weaken the Hindu society," Sarma claimed.





The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.





Sarma, however, supported the 'Nyay Yatra' being taken out by BJP in different districts and said: "I will also hit the street and demand justice on the next day police files the chargesheet. I am the CM, not the Chief Justice. So I will demand justice. We all must keep faith in the judiciary."





The state government on Thursday issued an order and the cremation ground of Garg shall remain open for visitors to pay homage to the legendary singer from 6 am to 10 pm daily. No visitors shall be allowed beyond these hours.





Author Chowdhury criticised this move in a Facebook post and warned that the situation might turn worse due to mass sorrow on account of the untimely death of Garg.





Condemning the post, Sarma said: "I have seen Rita Chowdhury's post and I did not like it. She said that the situation would worsen from here. That means she is instigating people. The government will be strict against all people and forces who are trying to instigate."





"Why should people visit after 10 pm? Nobody goes to Kamakhya temple after 10 pm. No college, university takes place after 10 pm. Local people stay in Sonapur. They have left their land. There are neighbours and we should not disturb people," he added. -- PTI