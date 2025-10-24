HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
National Conference wins 3 Rajya Sabha seats, BJP bags one

Fri, 24 October 2025
19:43
Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
The ruling National Conference won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, while the opposition BJP emerged victorious on one.

NC candidate Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan was declared the winner in the first seat, and Sajad Kichloo was elected in the second seat, the party said in a statement.

It said the party's treasurer, G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, was declared the winner in the third seat.

A BJP spokesperson said party candidate Sat Sharma won the fourth seat by securing 32 votes. NC candidate for the seat, Imran Nabi Dar, got 22 votes. -- PTI 

