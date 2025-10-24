HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai Link Road project: SC to hear on Oct 27 BMC plea for nod to fell more trees

Fri, 24 October 2025
17:36
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a fresh plea of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seeking nod to fell more trees for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project subject to compensatory afforestation.
 
The top court had permitted the civic body's tree authority to allow felling of 95 trees for the project on August 14.

According to the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear the plea on October 27 when the top court resumes working after Diwali vacation. 

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing by the counsel for the civic body on October 16 before the CJI-led bench and it was urged that more trees are needed to be felled. 

The counsel had said that this aspect may be considered at the earliest subject to compensatory afforestation.

The bench had agreed to consider listing the plea for hearing.

The GMLR project aims at developing road connectivity from Western Express Highway to Eastern Express Highway to reduce travel time by almost an hour between Mulund and Goregaon.

The BMC, which is responsible for the ambitious project, sought the apex court's permission to cut the trees for the first phase of development.

The civic body had earlier assured the bench about following rules on compensatory afforestation, including those related to geo-tagging of saplings to be planted in lieu of the felled trees. -- PTI

