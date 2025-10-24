Major reshuffle in Delhi Police: Unified traffic command restored after 5 years

21:25

The Delhi government's Home Department on Friday announced a major reshuffle in the ranks of Delhi Police, transferring and posting several senior IPS officers across key wings, including crime, intelligence, vigilance, traffic, and special units.

Among the most notable changes, 1994-batch IPS officer Neeraj Thakur has been appointed Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic), restoring a unified command structure for traffic management in Delhi after nearly five years.

According to an official notification, the changes were approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena following the recommendations of the Police Establishment Board (PEB).

The reshuffle, covering officers from the 1993 to 2016 batches, is aimed at streamlining administrative functions and enhancing operational efficiency across the national capital, officials said.

The decision comes amid recurring complaints of severe congestion in the city, including in high-security and VVIP zones during the recent festive season. Officials said the move is also intended to ensure more coordinated measures to tackle vehicular emissions that contribute to Delhi's worsening air pollution in winter.

The two special commissioners of police (Traffic) have been reassigned in the latest reshuffle. Ajay Chaudhry, a 1996-batch IPS officer who was serving as Special CP (Traffic Zone-II), has been appointed Special CP (Vigilance Division) with additional charge of Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC).

Similarly, K Jegadesan, a 1998-batch IPS officer who was heading Traffic Zone-I, has been posted as Special CP (Protective Security Division) with additional charge as Managing Director, Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL).

Other senior-level appointments include that of 1996-batch IPS officer Anil Shukla, who has been made Special CP (Special Cell) with additional charge of Tech and PI Division.

IPS officer Robin Hibu (1993 batch) has been moved to Special CP, Human Resource Division from Public Transport Safety, 1994-batch IPS officer Rajesh Khurana has been moved to Special CP, Provision and Finance Division from Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited.

IPS officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava (1995 batch) continues as Special CP (Crime) with additional charge of Perception Management and Media Cell.

IPS officer David Lalrinsanga (1995 batch) has been made Special CP (Ops PCR and Communication) with additional charge of Special Police Unit For North- Eastern Region (SPUNER).

He was serving as a Special CP of SPUNER and Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC). -- PTI