Maha woman doc called accused before suicide

Fri, 24 October 2025
21:41
The 28-year-old woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district had called one of the accused before ending her life, and the two had also exchanged text messages, police said on Friday.

The doctor, posted at a government hospital in Phaltan,  was found hanging inside a hotel room in the town on Thursday night. In her  suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, and software engineer Prashant Bankar mentally harassed her.

The woman lived as a tenant in a flat owned by Bankar's father, a senior police official told PTI.

She had called Prashant Bankar, who works in Pune, over phone before ending her life, and the two had also exchanged chat messages on mobile phone, he added.

Sub-inspector Badane was suspended from service after his name came up during the probe, the official said. 
 
A case of alleged rape and abetment to suicide has been registered against Badane and Bankar, he added. No arrest has been made in the case yet. 

A relative of the doctor had claimed earlier in the day that she often faced pressure from police to change medical reports in cases of unnatural death, and also to modify reports when arrested persons were brought to the hospital for a medical test. -- PTI 

