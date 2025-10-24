Lilly, Cipla To Market Anti-Obesity Drug Yurpeak

11:17





Under the agreement, Cipla will handle distribution and promotion of Yurpeak, while Lilly will continue to manufacture and supply the drug. The price of Yurpeak will be the same as Lilly's existing brand, Mounjaro, which was launched in India in March 2025.The collaboration is intended to increase access to tirzepatide across urban and semi-urban markets, reaching patients who may have limited access to Lilly's current distribution network.





The monthly price of Mounjaro ranges from 13,125 to 27,500, depending on the dosage and delivery system, which includes vials or KwikPen. Launched in March 2025, the drug's cost varies by strength.





Following a GST reduction in September 2025, the price for vials as a weekly injection is 3,281 per 2.5 mg vial which is around 13,124 per month for four doses and 4,101 per 5 mg vial which come to 16,404 per month for four doses.





"The introduction of a second brand of tirzepatide in India through our commercial agreement with Cipla furthers Lilly's commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments for chronic conditions," said Winselow Tucker, president and general manager, Lilly India.





Achin Gupta, global chief operating officer, Cipla, said, "With the introduction of Yurpeak (tirzepatide), we are stepping into obesity care with the same commitment and scale that have defined our efforts in respiratory and chronic therapies." Tirzepatide is a prescription-only therapy and the first dual agonist of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors. It is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with type 2 diabetes, as well as for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity.





Yurpeak will be available in a KwikPen presentation, a multi-dose, prefilled pen, with six dose strengths ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg, allowing healthcare providers to tailor treatment plans. India has an estimated 101 million people living with diabetes, with nearly half of adult patients inadequately controlled.





Anjali Singh, Business Standard

