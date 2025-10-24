HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Katti! Trump terminates all trade talks with Canada

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
09:49
image
US President Donald Trump on Thursday night announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, citing an anti-tariff advertisement that used a clip of former US President Ronald Reagan. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts." He added, "TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT." 

The controversial ads, reportedly paid for by the Ontario government, have been running on major US networks and cost $75 million. This comes weeks after US President Trump and visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed trade, border security, and ongoing negotiations between the two neighbouring nations on October 7, providing the backdrop to the sudden termination of talks. 

Addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump described the trade talks as "complicated, more complicated than maybe any other agreement we have on trade." He explained that the complexity stemmed from both competition and closeness between the two countries, describing it as a mix of "natural conflict" and "mutual love."

"I love Canada, and the people of Canada, and Mark feels the same way about here," Trump said. He noted that geographic proximity had created "competing business interests," which sometimes placed the US at a disadvantage, even as relations had improved. "We believe the Canada-US relationship has come a long way," he added, saying the "natural conflict" was being addressed constructively.

Regarding US tariffs on Canadian metals, Trump said adjustments had already been made. "We want to make our own steel, we don't want to bring in steel for the most part," he said, while stressing his desire for Canada to thrive economically. "We want Canada to do well. We're working on formulas, and we'll get there," he added, noting that direct competition between the countries had limits. "We're in competition," he said, pointing out that "one very easy way to solve that problem." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bus fire horror: PM announces ex-gratia to kin of 12 killed
LIVE! Bus fire horror: PM announces ex-gratia to kin of 12 killed

12 killed as Hyderabad-bound bus catches fire
12 killed as Hyderabad-bound bus catches fire

A Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in 12 fatalities.

Nothing under pressure: Putin responds to US sanctions
Nothing under pressure: Putin responds to US sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday described the latest United States sanctions as an 'unfriendly move' that would not help relations between Moscow and Washington, DC.

How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...
How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...

Ashok Gehlot convinced the RJD leadership that the Congress had no issue about declaring Tejashwi as the Mahagathbandan's chief minister face.

India to scale down Russian oil import: White House
India to scale down Russian oil import: White House

United States President Donald Trump has been 'increasingly frustrated' with the lack of progress on putting an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday during a press briefing in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO