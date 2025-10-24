Israel-Gaza War: 241 journalists killed

12:37

Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid. Reuters/Imad Creidi





Israel is engaging in the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists that CPJ has ever documented. Palestinian journalists are being threatened, directly targeted, and murdered by Israeli forces, and are arbitrarily detained and tortured in retaliation for their work. Israel has systematically destroyed media infrastructure in Gaza, and tightened censorship throughout the West Bank and Israel. Inside Gaza, journalists report harassment and intimidation by Hamas.