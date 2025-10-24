HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Israel-Gaza War: 241 journalists killed

Fri, 24 October 2025
12:37
Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid. Reuters/Imad Creidi
Israel is engaging in the deadliest and most deliberate effort to kill and silence journalists that CPJ has ever documented. Palestinian journalists are being threatened, directly targeted, and murdered by Israeli forces, and are arbitrarily detained and tortured in retaliation for their work. Israel has systematically destroyed media infrastructure in Gaza, and tightened censorship throughout the West Bank and Israel. Inside Gaza, journalists report harassment and intimidation by Hamas.

Read more here. 

LIVE! Factories in Gujarat, but PM wants win in Bihar: Tejashwi
20 burnt alive as Bengaluru-bound bus catches fire
A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in this district on Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, most of them charred to death, a senior police official said.

Prashant Kishor withdraws candidate to support BJP rebel
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday announced his support for rebel Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Anup Kumar Srivastava in Bihar's Gopalganj, alleging that his own nominee Shashi Shekhar Sinha withdrew from the contest...

'All I Want Is A Roof Of My Own'
Hardworking people who toil from dawn to dusk and beyond speak about their everyday lives and what they want from the sarkar as Bihar prepares to vote.

Woman loses baby during delivery at Palghar govt hospital
The family of a woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district has alleged that she lost her baby during delivery at a government hospital as there was no doctor for several hours, a claim rejected by the authorities.

