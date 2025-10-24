HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's forex reserves jump by $4.496bn to $702.28bn

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
18:36
image
India's forex reserves increased by USD 4.496 billion to USD 702.28 billion for the week ended October 17, as the value of gold reserves rose further, the RBI said on Friday.
   
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 2.176 billion to USD 697.784 billion.
 
For the week ended October 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 1.692 billion to USD 570.411 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
 
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 
Value of the gold reserves jumped by USD 6.181 billion to USD 108.546 billion during the week, the RBI said.
 
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 38 million to USD 18.722 billion, the apex bank said.
 
India's reserve position with the IMF fell by USD 30 million to USD 4.602 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Upset over breakup, man stabs ex-girlfriend to death
LIVE! Upset over breakup, man stabs ex-girlfriend to death

Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?
Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his Bihar assembly poll campaign, asserting that the NDA under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will break all previous electoral records. He criticized the INDIA bloc and highlighted the NDA's...

Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi

A BCCI official visited the ACC headquarters in Dubai last week and asked about the silverware, who was informed by the staff that the trophy was moved to a different location in Abu Dhabi.

Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader
Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader

Demanding Bawankule's arrest, Raut claimed that the phones of several Opposition leaders were also being tapped in this manner.

Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested
Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested

The suspected ISIS operatives are both named Adnan -- one from Sadiq Nagar in Delhi and the other from Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO