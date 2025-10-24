Indian refineries to buy more crude from Middle East

15:45





The US government, on October 22, imposed sanctions on Russia's two largest crude oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, barring all American entities and individuals from conducting business with them. Non-US firms could also face penalties if found dealing with the sanctioned companies or their subsidiaries.





The US Treasury Department said all existing transactions involving Rosneft and Lukoil must be wound down by November 21. Russia currently supplies nearly a third of India's crude imports, averaging around 1.7 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2025, of which approximately 1.2 mbd came directly from Rosneft and Lukoil. Most of these volumes were bought by private refiners, Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy, with smaller allocations to state-owned refiners.





Russian crude flows are expected to remain in the 1.61.8 mbd range until November 21, but direct volumes from Rosneft and Lukoil are likely to decline thereafter, as Indian refiners seek to avoid any risk of US sanctions, said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst (Refining and Modelling) at Kpler.





Reliance, which has a 25-year term contract with Rosneft to buy up to 5,00,000 barrels per day of crude, may be the first company to do so, sources said. Nayara, which is currently dependent solely on Russian oil after supplies from elsewhere dried up due to sanctions by the European Union, has very few options.





"Nonetheless, refiners will continue sourcing Russian grades through third-party intermediaries, which remain unsanctioned, though with heightened caution," Ritolia said. To compensate for reduced direct Russian inflows, Indian refiners are expected to increase procurement from the Middle East, Brazil, Latin America, West Africa, Canada, and the United States. "However, higher freight costs could erode arbitrage opportunities and limit large-scale substitution", he added. -- PTI

Indian refineries are likely to ramp up crude oil purchases from the Middle East, Latin America and the US to compensate for reduced imports from Russia, following Washington's sanctions on two major Russian producers, sources and analysts said.