'India, US very near to a trade deal'

Fri, 24 October 2025
16:03
India and the US are "very near" to concluding the proposed bilateral trade agreement as both the sides are converging on most of the issues, an official said on Friday. The official said that the two countries are sorting out the language of the agreement. 

"We are very near as far as deal is concerned," the official said, adding that not much differences are there now for resolution. Talks are progressing on the agreement and no new issues are acting as hurdle in the negotiations. "We are converging on most of the issues," the official added. Five rounds of talks have been completed so far for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between the US and India. PTI

LIVE! 'India, US very near to a trade deal'
Bus fire: Sleeping passengers charred beyond recognition
For many passengers killed in a fire in the ill-fated private bus in this district on Friday, death struck without a warning.

Asia Cup Trophy Moved To Secret Location In Abu Dhabi
A BCCI official visited the ACC headquarters in Dubai last week and asked about the silverware, who was informed by the staff that the trophy was moved to a different location in Abu Dhabi.

Satara woman doctor ends life, alleges rape by cops
A woman doctor of a government hospital allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, leaving behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday.

Modi on stage, Nitish Kumar 'accepts mistake'
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Narendra Modi government's support for the state's progress and urged voters to support the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections. He also criticized Lalu Prasad's governance and dynastic...

