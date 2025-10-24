HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
India does not do trade deals with gun to our head: Goyal

Fri, 24 October 2025
15:01
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India does not do trade agreements in hurry or with a "gun to our head". He said India is actively negotiating trade pacts with countries and regions, including the European Union (EU) and the US. 

"We are in active dialogue with the EU. We are talking to the US, but we do not do deals in a hurry and we do not do deals with deadlines or with a gun to our head," he said at Berlin Dialogue in Germany. The minister is in Berlin to participate in the dialogue. He added that a trade deal should be viewed with a long term perspective. India, he said, never takes decisions in a rush or in the heat of the moment. 

He added that India is looking at newer markets to deal with the high tariffs. Asked if India is getting a fair trade deal that is long term with conditions attached, Goyal said, "I do not think India has ever decided who its friends will be based on any other considerations other than national interest... and somebody tells me you can't be friends with the EU, I won't accept that or somebody tell me tomorrow, I can't work with Kenya, it's not acceptable."

The decision to buy a particular product from a country is something that the entire world will have to take a call on, he said. These remarks assume significance as the US is putting pressure on India to stop buying crude oil from Russia. PTI

