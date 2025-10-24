How Delhi CM is ensuring women can work at any time

13:11





Speaking to ANI, Rekha Gupta said, "I'm amazed to think why women were denied the right to work from 9 pm to 7 am. We have repealed it. Now women can work at any time as per their convenience."





The decision, formalised through a notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor, amends provisions under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. The announcement, initially made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in July, has now been officially notified by the Labour Department.





Under the new order, all shops and commercial establishments, except liquor outlets, may employ women during night hours, provided they comply with all prescribed safety, welfare, and labour law conditions.





According to the notification, no employee shall be required to work more than nine hours a day or 48 hours a week. Continuous work for more than five hours without a break is prohibited.





No woman shall be compelled to work exclusively on night shifts. Employers are required to ensure safe transportation, adequate security arrangements, and CCTV coverage for all night-shift employees. The CCTV footage must be preserved for at least one month and produced when required by authorities. -- ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday lauded her government's decision to allow women employees to work night shifts across shops and commercial establishments in the national capital, calling it a long-overdue step toward gender equality in the workplace.