HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt Securities Mkt Expands 2-Fold

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
11:03
image
The Government Securities (G-Sec) market expanded from 769 trillion in 2019 to 1,812 trillion in 2024 while volume increased from 1.37 million in 2019 to 1.76 million in 2024, according to the Payment Systems Report by the Reserve Bank of India.

The report added that during H12025, 985,000 transactions with a total value of 994 crore were processed, Forex Clearing transactions rose from 1.66 million transactions worth 466 trillion in 2020 to 2.63 million amounting to 885 trillion in 2024. In H12025, 1.82 million transactions totalling 682 trillion were recorded. The Rupee Derivatives market grew from 7,213 transactions worth Rs. 5.4 trillion in 2019 to 1.35 lakh transactions valued at Rs. 83 trillion in 2024. 

In H1 2025, transaction volume was 73,225 with a value of Rs. 58 trillion. The rupee derivatives market has displayed a steady upward trend since 2019. With just 7,213 transactions worth 5.4 trillion in 2019, the segment grew to a record 135,000 transactions worth 83 trillion in 2024. The momentum persisted in H12025, with transactions volume of 73,225 and a value of 58 trillion,' the report said. 

In recent years, CCIL transactions have shown a rising trend. Transaction volume increased from 3.5 million in 2019 to 4.5 million in 2024, while transaction value rose from 1.27 trillion to '2.78 trillion during the same period. In the first half of 2025, 2.88 million transactions amounting to 1.73 trillion were recorded.

-- Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Doors locked, we broke windows: Bus accident survivor
LIVE! Doors locked, we broke windows: Bus accident survivor

Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many couldn't escape'
Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many couldn't escape'

An eyewitness of the incident said that around 20 people managed to get out of the bus as it caught fire, but others were unable to escape.

'All I Want Is A Roof Of My Own'
'All I Want Is A Roof Of My Own'

Hardworking people who toil from dawn to dusk and beyond speak about their everyday lives and what they want from the sarkar as Bihar prepares to vote.

Offended by TV ad, Trump stops trade talks with Canada
Offended by TV ad, Trump stops trade talks with Canada

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday night announced the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, citing an anti-tariff advertisement that used a clip of former US President Ronald Reagan.

How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...
How RJD-Congress 'Feud' Was Sorted Out...

Ashok Gehlot convinced the RJD leadership that the Congress had no issue about declaring Tejashwi as the Mahagathbandan's chief minister face.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO