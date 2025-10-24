Factories in Gujarat, but PM wants win in Bihar: Tejashwi

13:05





While addressing a public rally in Saharsa, Tejashwi said that two people (PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah) from Gujarat are trying to run Bihar, asking, "Will a Bihari govern Bihar or a bahari (outsider)?"





"Modiji factory lagayega Gujarat mein, victory chahiye Bihar mein? (PM Modi sets up factories in Gujarat and wants victory in Bihar). But this is not going to happen. We are Biharis, we don't get scared of 'baharis'. If Laluji didn't get afraid of Modi, will his son get scared? ED, CBI, Income Tax, cases, raids...two people from Gujarat are running Bihar. Tell me...will a Bihari govern Bihar or a bahari (outsider)?" said Yadav, who has been named as the Mahaganthbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate. Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the Mahagathbandhan will carry out works within 20 months of coming to power that the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government has failed to realise in 20 years.





He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership of doing an injustice against the current Bihar CM. "What the government has not been able to do in 20 years, we will do it in 20 months. We don't know who the CM face of NDA is. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP do not want to make Nitish Kumar the CM of Bihar again. Sadly, the BJP is doing injustice to them," Yadav said. Flagging corruption, migration, and unemployment, Tejashwi said criminals are roaming free and without fear in Bihar because no action is being taken against them.





"As a Bihari, I am pained that Bihar is the poorest state in India. The unemployment rate is the highest here. People migrate the most from here. People are troubled by inflation. Industries are not established here. Crime has reached its peak. Criminals are roaming free without fear. No action is being taken. Corruption is at its peak. Is there any work happening with bribes?" he said. -- ANI

