HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under watch: BJP leader

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
17:44
image
Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule's remarks over "surveillance" of WhatsApp groups have prompted a strong response from the Opposition, with Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut seeking the minister's arrest.
  
"Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance. Every word you speak is being monitored," Bawankule said, while addressing party workers in Bhandara district on Thursday.

"The mobile phones and WhatsApp groups of party workers are being monitored ahead of the upcoming local body elections," he said, cautioning them against making careless remarks or indulging in rebellion of any kind.
Demanding Bawankule's arrest, Raut claimed that the phones of several Opposition leaders were also being tapped in this manner.

"An offence should be registered against Bawankule under the Indian Telegraph Act," Raut said. "Has he acquired a Pegasus-type surveillance machine," he asked.

In a clarification on Friday, Bawankule said, "In our party, the daily communication with our workers happens though WhatsApp groups, and that is why I made those remarks."

"Why should Sanjay Raut be concerned about it? Who is he to dictate how we should run our party," Bawankule said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Biharis struggle for trains, but bullet train for Guj: PK
LIVE! Biharis struggle for trains, but bullet train for Guj: PK

Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested
Delhi Diwali terror plot foiled, 2 ISIS operatives arrested

The suspected ISIS operatives are both named Adnan -- one from Sadiq Nagar in Delhi and the other from Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cops
Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cops

A woman doctor of a government hospital allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Satara district, leaving behind a note accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday.

Will Kohli bow out after surpassing Sangakkara?
Will Kohli bow out after surpassing Sangakkara?

Shining sun, gentle breeze, excited fans in Sydney await India's third ODI against Australia

The Voice Behind India's Stories Falls Silent
The Voice Behind India's Stories Falls Silent

What he carried, straight from the heartland of India, was the refreshing smell of mitti (soil) that permeated every word he wrote, recalls Jasmeet Singh.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO