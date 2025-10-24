Doors locked, we broke windows: Bus accident survivor

10:53

The charred shell of the bus





Jayant woke up around 2:30 am only to find himself and others trapped in a fire on board since the doors remained locked. He, along with two or three other passengers, attempted to break emergency windows to escape the bus. "Around 2:30-2:40 am, the bus stopped, and I woke up and I saw that the bus caught fire. I couldn't believe that it was fire. I realised moments after that it was fire. Only two three people were awake. We yelled fire and woke everybody up. The doors were locked. We couldn't locate the drivers. We broke the emergency window as the main door was locked. We jumped out of the window. Many people jumped out of the bus by breaking the windows," Jayant told ANI.





Another eyewitness of the incident, Ashwin, said that around 20 people managed to get out of the bus as it caught fire, but others were unable to escape. Ashwin said that he was the one to alert the driver about the fire on the window side.





"Last night, we boarded the bus at Kukatpally to travel to Bengaluru. I was seated behind the driver's seat. After a long journey, between 2:30 and 3:30 am, I noticed a fire on the window side and immediately alerted the driver. The bus was stopped rightaway. Meanwhile, we tried to break the windows to escape. Around 20 people managed to get out of the bus, but the others were unable to escape," Ashwin told ANI.





A private bus carrying 41 passengers in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool caught fire, killing at least 20 passengers after colliding with a bike that got stuck under the bus, officials confirmed on Friday. Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri said that a total of 11 bodies have been identified, while the remaining nine bodies are yet to be accounted for.





She said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday between 3 am and 3:10 am. "There are a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 11 dead bodies have been removed from the bus. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies," DC Siri said. -- ANI

Jayant Kushwaha, who was travelling from Hyderabad in a private bus that caught fire, on Friday narrated the horrific ordeal, saying that he remained in disbelief after witnessing fire onboard as soon as he woke up.