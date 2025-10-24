HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Carbide guns banned in MP after 31 suffer eye injuries

Fri, 24 October 2025
Share:
20:26
image
Authorities in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday banned the manufacture and sale of carbide guns after their use in Diwali led to scores of people getting injured, including 31 with critical eye wounds, officials said.
  
They added that such guns have already been banned in state capital Bhopal as well as Gwalior.

These crude homemade guns are made using a gas lighter, plastic PVC pipe and calcium carbide, which produces acetylene gas when it reacts with water and explodes upon contact with a spark, as per officials. However, plastic fragments ejected from the pipe, acting like shrapnel, have caused serious injuries, especially in the eyes, face and skin, they added.

An order issued by District Magistrate Shivam Verma under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita said "illegally manufactured carbide guns are adversely affecting public health and the environment and, therefore, their manufacture, storage, purchase, sale, distribution, display, and use will be completely prohibited".

Any violation will result in a First Information Report (FIR) being registered under Section 223 of the BNS, leading to a jail term of up to one year or/and a fine of Rs 5000, the order stated.

Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said 31 patients with serious eye injuries resulting from these carbide guns have been treated at various hospitals here amid Diwali festivities.

Patients have come from areas in Indore as well as Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Sehore, Shajapur, Khandwa, Khargone, and Rajgarh districts, while one is from Jharkhand.

"The patients are in the 3-31 age group. Most are children," Hasani added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will comply with US sanctions on Russian oil: Reliance
LIVE! Will comply with US sanctions on Russian oil: Reliance

ISIS duo held in Delhi; Molotov cocktails, IED timer seized
ISIS duo held in Delhi; Molotov cocktails, IED timer seized

The suspected ISIS operatives are both named Adnan -- one from Sadiq Nagar in Delhi and the other from Bhopal, a senior police officer said.

Member openly protects...: Jaishankar blasts UN over Pak move
Member openly protects...: Jaishankar blasts UN over Pak move

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticizes Pakistan's attempts to protect a terror group at the UN Security Council, highlighting the need for urgent reforms within the global body.

'Bhagat Singh, Hamas both fought for land': Cong MP stirs row
'Bhagat Singh, Hamas both fought for land': Cong MP stirs row

'Bhagat Singh cannot be compared with Hamas; no one can be, as the two are not the same. Bhagat Singh can never be compared to anyone. No one is comparable. This is wrong. I have clearly said that if a person kills another person, it is...

Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?
Did Modi officially announce Nitish as NDA's CM face?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his Bihar assembly poll campaign, asserting that the NDA under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will break all previous electoral records. He criticized the INDIA bloc and highlighted the NDA's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO