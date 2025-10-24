Bus fire toll 20, 'unfit buses will be seized'

11:39





"We have directed the transport authorities to seize any unfit buses to eliminate potential threats to life. We direct the transport people that buses will be seized if they don't comply with the rules. There is no playing with the lives of citizens," Telangana Transport Minister Goud told ANI. Offering condolences over the lost lives, Goud informed that all concerned government officials were at the scene of the accident.





"It is a very unfortunate incident. The Telangana government offered condolences on the incident. The government has also directed a probe into the same. All the concerned officials from the transport department, along with the district collector, are at the spot. The transport departments of Andhra, Telangana and Karnataka will form legislation to deter such incidents from happening in the future," the minister said.





"The tragic incident has resulted in 20 deaths and injuries to many. The Telangana government is providing minute-by-minute updates on medical treatment. The Andhra Pradesh Minister and local officials are in contact and ensuring strict measures," he added.





Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Friday expressed deep anguish over the death of at least 20 people in the Kurnool bus fire accident. The Bengaluru-bound bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Chinnatekur near Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on National Highway (NH) 44 in the early hours of Friday.





According to a statement issued by the Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan, Governor Nazeer has directed the district authorities to provide necessary medical care to the injured passengers. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. -- ANI

